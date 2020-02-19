Railbird Music Festival releases 2020 lineup

The Railbird Music Festival in Lexington is back for its second year.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Sister station WKYT reports we are getting a look at this year's artists and headliners.

At the top of the announcement are Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Maren Morris.

They are also bringing in country legend, Tanya Tucker.

At last! Your 2020 #RailbirdFest lineup is HERE, along with our roster of hand-selected barrels from KY's finest distilleries + list of Lexington’s own, world-renowned chefs ������ Remember, all tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am EST. Learn more ➜ https://t.co/ZE08kUcyCi pic.twitter.com/CAA33JGGMV — Railbird Festival (@RailbirdFest) February 19, 2020

For organizers at Keeneland, year two of the festival was a no brainer.

In addition to the music, bourbon and Kentucky cuisine will also play a big role.

Last year saw around 31,000 attendees. They expect a bigger crowd this year.