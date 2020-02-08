Race raises money for the Red Cross while boosting local tourism

Despite the cold weather, more than 125 people laced up their shoes for a race in Pikeville this Saturday morning.

The event raised money for the Red Cross.

It began around 9:00 a.m.

During this time of the year, a race is not common.

"Because the weather is generally unpredictable." Joel Thornbury pointed out.

Thornbury organized the event and is a Red Cross volunteer.

A Red Cross Volunteer is a registered individual with the organization who can go out and promote fundraisers for that organization.

As freezing temperatures hit the mountains Friday night into Saturday morning, Thornbury placed the final touches on the Inaugural Appalachian 5K,10K, and half-marathon.

"Typically what happens is, if me as a runner wants to do a half-marathon somewhere this time of the year, I have to go south," explained Thornbury.

Organizers estimate the race raised around $2,000 for the Red Cross.

"When you raise money for other people, especially an organization like the Red Cross, everyone in our area benefits from that," Thornbury pointed out.

Many areas in Eastern Kentucky are prone to flooding.

"We've seen a lot of flooding and these funds will hopefully get circulated back into this area," said Thornbury.

Thornbury said the race roster sported around 125 people from nine states and more than 60 counties.

Those new dollars are placed into the local economy as new people file into the city.

"We give them another reason or another attraction to come into this area," Thornbury said.

He told WYMT this is their first race and he hoped to make this event a tradition.

The race began and ended in front of Dueling Barrels Brewery and Distillery.