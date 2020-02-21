Pulaski County strangulation suspect pleads guilty

A Pulaski County murder suspect changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Sister station WKYT was at the Pulaski County Courthouse Friday, where Bradley McMahan changed his plea to counts of murder and burglary.

McMahan was arrested in November 2018 in connection to the strangulation of Johnnie Faye Davis, 59, of Eubank. Davis is the mother of a woman McMahan used to be in a relationship with.

Davis had custody of her daughter's children, who were home with her at the time of the murder and may have witnessed the attack.

McMahan has a previous domestic assault conviction in Knoxville, in which he attacked the same ex-girlfriend.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 26. The recommended sentence is life in prison with the chance of parole after 25 years.