Pulaski County officials announce two new cases, confident spread is slowing

Thursday morning Pulaski County Judge Executive Steve Kelley announced they have two additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the county total to 30.

While no officials want to announce new cases there is some promise to the situation in the county.

13 of the 30 cases have recovered. While two remain in the hospital and one has died, the others are in self-isolation and doing well.

Half of the cases in the county came from one single church service, and officials say they have those under control.

"We've got that pretty well contained and we're pretty far along now to where we won't see any more outbreaks related to the church," said Kelley.

For the most part, people are doing a good job at following social distance instructions in the county. But he still needs help from parents.

"Yesterday I did a Facebook live I asked our parents to ask their teens to not go out in the evening because while they may catch this and recover they could pass it on to someone who may not make it and recover," said the judge executive. "We've seen little gatherings where they'll get together and go to a parking lot and hang out and before long you'll get too many of them gathered and we've stopped now getting together to go play pick up basketball that was happening for a couple of weeks while the kids were out of school and they just want to get together and do things understandably."

While Kelley focuses on slowing the spread, community members adjust to a different way of life.

While Pulaski County was one of the first counties in Southern Kentucky to have a positive case, they trailed other counties in the state, but people knew it was coming.

"To be honest with you it's a little lower than I thought it would be especially with more cases going out but, we're not done with cases I expect at least a dozen more," said Alex Wilson who owns a business in Pulaski County.

Wilson along with his brother often talks to people in the community through their business. While everyone is working to adjust there are still some things that take longer than others to get used to.

"But I think everybody is in the mode of this is the new normal," said Wilson.

As they work to get used to the new normal there is a normal that many may not be able to get used to around here.

Sunday is Easter and many are gearing up to practice the holiday in a way they never have before.

"I have to say it's going to be a first for me not to go to church, and sit down with my family and enjoy a Sunday meal. It is going to be different," said Wilson.

But while some may be down, their judge executive believes that the county will be better for it on the other side.

"Spread the good cheer, we do have hope here and were going to come out strong when this passes," said Kelley.