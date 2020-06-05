Pulaski County man sentenced to more than 24 years on child pornography charges

A Pulaski County man will spend more than 24 years in prison after being sentenced in federal court on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Robert Weir handed down the 292 month sentence again Rex Doane, 35, from Nancy.

In his guilty plea agreement, Doane previously admitted that, on May 31, 2019, he engaged in an online conversation with a 15-year-old minor female, using Facebook Messenger.

He also admitted to requesting explicit images from the minor victim.

After she transmitted a sexually explicit photograph to him, he continued to send the victim sexually-explicit messages.

Doane entered a guilty plea in December 2019.

Under federal law, Doane must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.