Pulaski County man arrested after deputies find several types of drugs in home

Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at a house in Eubank. When deputies got there, they saw 25-year-old Brandon Roy of Somerset run to the back of the house and crawl under it. Roy was found and came out following a sergeant’s commands.

When deputies searched the house, they said they found methamphetamine, marijuana, Oxycodone pills, Amphetamine pills, Xanax Bars and some small orange pills. Deputies also said they found three firearms and different types of ammunition.

Found close to where Roy was hiding was a pipe used for the consumption of meth and $1,343 in cash.

Roy was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he faces several charges.

