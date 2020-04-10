Pulaski County emergency service personnel shine their lights during a dark time

Friday night in Pulaski County, all emergency service personnel gathered at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital shinning their lights for five minutes.

They did this to show their support to those at the frontline of the coronavirus, but doing it on Good Friday brought an even deeper meaning.

"As emergency service personnel we've always been exposed to risk that's part of our job, but you know there's a hospital here full of people that are being exposed to risk more so than they've ever have before," said William Hunt, Somerset police chief.

Hunt organized the moment where all emergency service personnel gathered as one.

"This is a time where you somewhat feel helpless you know we've been going through this for three or four or five weeks and it's getting to a point where people are getting despaired," said Hunt.

He wanted to join as one force to honor the doctors and nurses inside the building.

"But we just wanted to remind everybody that we'll get to this and when you come together it's a good reflection for our community," said Hunt.

They turned on their lights at 8:20 or 2020 hours not just to show respect for healthcare workers during this pandemic, but for what they do day in and day out.

"They're doing this as a lively hold and it's important that we really take time to honor them all the time that we can not just today," said Alan Keck, major of Somerset.

But this gesture has a deeper meaning.

"We're still in the middle of fighting our way through this crisis," said Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hosptial.

Turning their lights on the darkest day of faith.

"It's a semblance of faith it is the darkest day of most people's faith but it's a good reminder it's always the darkest before the dawn and our dawn is coming and we just have to remember that," said Hunt.

A reminder that there is light at the end of this tunnel.

Pulaski County has at least 30 cases of COVID-19. Nearly half of those people have recovered.