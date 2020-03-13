Pulaski County constable charged with shooting FBI agent

Federal authorities charged a Pulaski County constable with shooting an FBI special agent who was trying to arrest him for alleged corruption.

The shooting happened last week.

Gary Baldock is now charged with aggravated assault on a federal law enforcement official and firing a gun in relation to a crime of violence. Baldock was also shot in the incident.

Baldock is one of two Pulaski County constables who had federal warrants for their arrests. Michael Wallace was arrested last Friday morning and appeared in court later that day. He was arraigned and released on strict rules, including giving up his guns and constable title.

Both were indicted for unreasonable searches and seizures.