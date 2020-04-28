Pulaski County business temporarily laying off nearly 180 employees

Officials with the Kentucky Career Center tell WYMT one national business is temporarily laying off 179 employees at their Somerset location.

Hendrickson USA, based out of Canton, Ohio, manufactures several different mechanical components for tractor-trailers, buses and other large vehicles.

In the WARN notice letter, the company said "due to the sudden and unexpected nature of the COVID-19 outbreak and its adverse effect on our business operations and those of our suppliers and customers, we were prevented from providing notice sooner and are providing this notice to affected employees as soon as practicable."

The layoff was scheduled to take place Monday, April 27th. The company did not release a timeframe on when or if those affected will be hired back.