Pulaski Co. cancer survivor dies from coronavirus

A cancer survivor in Pulaski County died from the coronavirus.

Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said the case is connected to a cluster of cases tied to a church.

We do know the victim was a man, but we do not know his age at this time.

This is the first reported death in WYMT's coverage area.

Kelley said the Pulaski County Fiscal Court will explain more in a live Facebook video on the county's government page.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the governor's office is reporting 20 deaths and 680 cases of COVID-19.

This story is developing and will be updated.