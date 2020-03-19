Nashville District public recreation areas now closed to help stop spread of COVID-19

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is taking precautions due to the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“We are taking the CDC’s recommended precautions as we work to provide a safe environment for our visitors,” said Diane Parks, Nashville District’s chief of Operations. “Public safety and the safety of our employees will always be our top priority, and every effort will be made to assist in efforts to contain COVID-19.”

As of Thursday, all visitor centers and resource manager offices in the district are closed to the public.

Seasonal openings will be delayed for any parks, campgrounds, and day-use recreation areas.

While closed public restrooms, group shelters, beaches, and other amenities within the recreation areas will be shut down.

Full refunds will be given to those who had reservations through May 15, 2020.

For questions or concerns you can call the following:

Lake Cumberland Office: (606) 679-6337

Laurel River Lake Office: (606) 679-6337

Martins Fork Lake Office: (606) 573-1468

Old Hickory Lake Office: (606) 822-4846

Lake Barkley Office: (270) 362-4236

Center Hill Lake Office: (931) 858-3125

Cheatham Lake Office: (615) 792-5697

Cordell Hull Lake Office: (615) 735-1034

Dale Hollow Lake Office: (931) 243-3136

J. Percy Priest Lake Office: (615) 889-1975