Psychiatrists: 'Communication is key' to deal with stress, anxiety during COVID-19

Psychiatrists at Baptist Health Corbin sayid while seasonal depression typically gets better in the spring, this year is a little different.

Back in the winter, doctors at the hospital told WYMT, being indoors and away from people, play a major part in seasonal depression.

"Seasonal depression is one issue, I think now we're dealing with a completely surprising new experience for everybody. It's unlike anything really any of us have lived through. Between the social distancing and the concern about how contagious COVID-19 is, it's kind of new territory for anybody. Whether or not they've dealt with depression on any scale or not," said Dr. Jacob Bishop, a Psychiatrist at Baptist Health Corbin.

"You know, it's a major adjustment. And, wherever you fall on the spectrum of depression or anxiety, or you've never experienced that before. I think this situation is new and concerning enough to cause anybody a little bit of stress at least a little bit of anxiety," said Bishop.

Bishop said the best way to combat seasonal depression this year is to keep in contact with loved ones, even more than you may usually do. As he says, social distancing is about physical and not emotional distancing.

"Communication is key. I'm a big believer that whether or not you're an introvert or an extrovert, we're social creatures. Relationships are an important part of our life, which is why the quarantine is such a difficult thing for so many people," said Bishop.

Ways to stay connected while still keeping social distance are video chats, writing letters, or phone calls, for those not in your house.

Apart from the adults having a hard time with quarantine, Bishop says most of his training is with children, and, he says, children are also having to deal with the unknown, which can cause stress for them as well.

"Kids are seeing their whole days, their whole schedules turned upside down. Communicating with them that we're doing what we need to do

to be safe, to be healthy. We're going to make it through this. Yes, it's weird, yes it's comfortable. Yes, we might be at each other a little bit more than usual. But, maintaining that kindness as you communicate with them I think is really important," Bishop added.

He also emphasized other ways in addition to more communication is to balance your stress levels are based on priorities, such as diet, exercise, and sleep.