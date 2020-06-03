Protests continue for the sixth night in a row in Lexington

Protests continue in Lexington for the sixth night.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Sister station WKYT reported they started around 8 p.m.

Crowds marched pass the police department chanting many familiar slogans.

They also urged people to register to vote and request absentee ballots. Many protesters said they came out because it was personal.

"I was a victim of police brutality back in '09 and I feel like this is the time for us to take a stand together and let it be known that this is not tolerated. We are not animals. We deserve equal rights as everybody else and we just can't stand for it anymore," said protester Carmalla Robinson.

Protesters say they will keep coming out until they see the chance they want.