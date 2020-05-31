Protesters rally at Fayette County Courthouse Sunday afternoon

Dozens of people came together at the Fayette County Courthouse Sunday afternoon, protesting against racial injustice.

Sister station WKYT reports many said this was a direct response to the deaths of Breonna Tayor, George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery as well as other unarmed black people who have been murdered by police.

Protesters Becca Moughler and Christina Holsey held signs with names of victims. “There are 75 different names on here, which doesn’t even come close to how many people should be on the sign,” Moughler said. “At this point, you just have to stand up and say what’s right.”

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton came out to have a conversation with the protesters. “You all, the citizens, have the ideas and the opinions. And you’re mad. And I’m mad,” she said.

Gorton said she wanted to hear from the community. She listened as people from the protest brought up ideas of an open forum. She also answered questions such as "where people can access information about officers’ public records?"

Protesters like Tysen Henderson said they appreciated the willingness to converse about the topic. “When your mayor steps in and she’s with the people, talking to the people, that’s what every city needs to emulate,” Henderson said.

The protest was peaceful, which Ryan Lockett-Goode said he appreciated. “Especially as a black man coming in here, not knowing who would be at this, seeing mostly white people that are actually helping engage and wanting to better not only themselves but help all communities. I’m enjoying it, I’m loving it.”

As of Saturday afternoon, Lexington Police say there have been no arrests or reports of property damage because of the protests.

