Protesters at state capitol say elected officials made unconstitutional choices

Several people gathered at The Capitol steps this Memorial Day weekend.

Photo: WKYT

Sister station WKYT reports a couple hundred protesters came together. Speakers said Governor Andy Beshear's actions the past few months have been unconstitutional.

“Re-open and try to small business owners the business owners clinics hospitals to manage their own businesses," said Tony Ramsek, who attended the rally.

Demonstrators said too many businesses have suffered in the wake of COVID-19.

"I believe the virus is real, but the governor's overreaction to the virus is unreal it's unconstitutional he needs to be a balance he's not bringing that balance right now," said Tony Ramsek.

Some said they came to practice their constitutional right of peacefully protesting.