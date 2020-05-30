Protesters gather at Triangle Park in Lexington Saturday afternoon

While many protests have happened later in the day, this group said they wanted their message to get out to more people.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Sister station WKYT reports the protesters were seen taking a stance against police brutality and racial injustice.

They chanted things such as “Silence is the virus!” and "I can't breathe!" in remembrance of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis.

They said it is important to bring the message to Lexington, also honoring fellow Kentuckian, Breonna Taylor. Taylor was shot and killed in her bedroom by Louisville Metro Police Department.

They point out that this is a peaceful protest because peace is what they are demanding.

The group was made up of mostly white protesters. They said it’s important to use their voices and speak up for everyone. “ I think it just means that we’re here as allies. We’re just here to sit back to listen to give people a platform who really genuinely need it. And that’s honestly our purpose right now,” said Paige Isaac, who was at the protest.