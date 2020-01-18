Proposed bill in TN General Assembly would provide tax free food holiday

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WJHL/WYMT)- The General Assembly is in full swing in Tennessee.

A bill introduced bill Rep. Patsy Hazlewood (R – Signal Mountain) is looking to institute a “Tax Free Food Holiday” this year from June to July.

According to a part of the bill, “food and food ingredients taxed at the rate of four percent (4%) of the sales price under § 67-6-228(a) are exempt from the state portion of the sales tax if sold between 12:01 a.m. on June 1, 2020, and 11:59 p.m. on July 31, 2020.“

You can read the bill in its entirety here. No further action has been taken on the bill according to the General Assembly website.

 
