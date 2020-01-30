Proposed Hard Rock Casino to be built at former Bristol, Va. mall

Casino developers plan to bring Hard Rock Casino to the former Bristol Mall.

Developers confirmed to WJHL in January that the proposed casino would be located in the former Sears store, while the convention center will occupy the two-story Belk location.

The proposed hotel would be constructed in the rear parking lot of the property off Gate City Highway.

In November, Hard Rock Casino announced an agreement to operate the proposed resort-style casino.

Developers said that, if approved by the General Assembly and voters in Bristol, Virginia, Hard Rock Bristol Resort and Casino could begin operating in 2022.