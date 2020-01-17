Proposal in place to bring Trader Joe's to Eastern Kentucky

The headline to some may be something to scoff at but, to the leaders in the City of Hazard, it is no joke.

Friday a proposal was submitted to grocery chain Trader Joe's to bring the store to the old Magic Mart building in Lothair.

"I stumbled across it and thought that would be excellent. We really could use more fresh food options it's an affordable grocer that also offers high quality organic locally sourced things they do choose to do local things as well which is really nice. I think it would be a really great fit and we could use more food options especially on that end of the county," said Bailey Richards the downtown coordinator for the city of Hazard.

If you want to tell Trader Joe's you think Hazard is the best next location click here.