Overturned propane truck spills gas, causes area evacuation in Lincoln County

It was a tense scene after a fully-loaded propane truck flipped over on KY-643 near KY-1781 in Lincoln County.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on January 21. The tanker, carrying several thousand gallons of propane, flipped and spilled gas over the roadway.

Police say the truck's rear wheels went off the road and the driver was unable to regain control. The truck hit the ditch which caused it to overturn.

Bryce Smith was at the grocery store when the crash happened right in front of his home.

He and several others could not get to their homes while crews worked to contain the spill, investigate the crash and remove the wreckage.

"Thinking about getting home," Bryce said. "Right there. If it blows my house up I don't have nowhere to go or nothing."

Crews had to be extra careful during the cleanup because even a small amount of fuel or propane fumes could be extremely volatile.

"Obviously any propane fumes could be possibly flammable," said Trish O'Quin of Lincoln County Emergency Management. "They did check the surrounding area to make sure none was in the area."

Police say the truck's driver did suffer minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Somerset for treatment.