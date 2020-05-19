'It's more streamlined': Primary Care adds exam rooms to drive-thru clinic

Over the weekend, Primary Care in Hazard made some big changes to its drive-thru clinic.

For weeks, tents have filled the parking lot. This gives patients the option to be seen without stepping foot inside the clinic.

“Patients are appreciative of the efforts that are being made for us to be able to take care of them in this way," said Nurse Practitioner Jeff Fugate.

They have combined some of the tents and added parking areas which are undercover.

“It’s really really helped as far as the overall patient care and streamlining the process," said Fugate.

Primary Care also added two trailers. These trailers offer two exam rooms as well as office space for the nurses.

“We’re able to get the screenings done, we can actually provide the lab work, a full complement of lab work," said Fugate.

With these new additions, Primary Care can do almost everything except x-rays and ultrasounds in the drive-thru.

“We can do minor procedures, we can actually give the injections. We’re able to do some maybe eye exams things like that in a more controlled environment,” said Fugate.

The new setup also helps nurses and patients in the bad weather.

“Whether it’s raining, whether it’s snowing, whether the sun is out we can still come out and see them and have that protection from the weather," said Fugate.

The drive-thru is open every day and no appointment is needed. The hours for the clinic are:

Monday thru Friday: 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Primary Care is still offering free COVID-19 testing. This is offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.