Primary Care Centers offering COVID-19 antibody testing

A simple finger prick and results in minutes are all it takes to learn if you have been exposed to the coronavirus.

"If we have someone who tests positive for IGM which would indicate an acute infection anyone who shows positive for IGG which would indicate for a past infection," said nurse practitioner Christie Herald.

Health experts estimate that around 35 percent of people infected with the virus do not show any symptoms. Thousands of Americans are not only wondering if they have the virus but if they may have caught it in the past without even knowing it.

The new antibody test at Primary Care in Hazard can help them figure that out.

"It has a 94 percent sensitivity which is really good a 97 to 98 percent specificity so that means it's specific for the coronavirus," said Linda Elkins, lab director and manager.

The finger prick tests are sent to other labs to double-check the results.

"Everything's presumptive until an actual confirmation is done so to me that's good," said Elkins.

The tests also help experts get answers to people who reported symptoms of COVID-19 earlier in the year.

"Have shown positive for IGG which would indicate a past infection so it could go back to that point again we're waiting on confirmation," said Herald.

This helps contact tracer track the spread of the virus as many states continue to reopen.

"If there's been a lot of people in our community who have antibodies already it makes it safer to open up and makes the risk less," added Herald.

The test costs $135 and is covered under insurance. If you do not have insurance, Primary Care Centers can assist you in getting temporary insurance. Testing is available seven days a week. If you have questions you are asked to call the office at 606-439-1300.