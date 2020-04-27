Primary Care Center in Hazard offering COVID-19 testing this week

Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky in Hazard is doing drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week.

They originally planned to only test on Monday and Tuesday, but they were contacted by the governor's office and were asked to expand to the other three days.

These tests are available to anyone. You need an insurance card and a photo I.D. Nurse Practitioner Christie Herald said it is important to expand testing to as many people as possible.

"Part of the reason that we're opening up the testing is to see how broad that it could be in our area there may be people that are asymptomatic and so the way to help decrease the spread of the COVID-19 is if we find someone that is asymptomatic we can trace those and hopefully prevent that from spreading to someone who may have more severe symptoms,” said Herald.

It is important to know that you are not billed for your COVID-19 test, that goes through your insurance.

Testing will take place each day from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Hazard office.

They are also working to bring antibody testing to our area but the test still requires some FDA approval.