Prestonsburg store raising money so Floyd County Animal Shelter can 'Raise the Roof'

Wildfire Designs created a new shirt to raise awareness and money.

The "Spay and Neuter Your Pets" shirt, designed to look like the logo from "The Price is Right," is available at the store's Prestonsburg store.

All proceeds from the sales will go toward the Floyd County Animal Shelter's "Raise the Roof" campaign, which aims to help the shelter build a new facility.

Plans to create a fundraising committee were announced last month and efforts to help have since been discussed around the city. Brittany Hale, the owner of Wildfire Designs, says the decision to help was an easy one.

"Our shelter is overflowing. and this would just help the facility to reach the goal of building a new place and a better life for the animals that are there," Hale said.

The shirts cost $20 each and 100 percent of the profits will be donated to the shelter. For information on how to donate directly or volunteer at the shelter, visit its Facebook page .