Prestonsburg store owner 'projecting positivity' after vandals target popular trail... again

The Sugar Camp Mountain trail in Prestonsburg is said to be one of the highlights of the Star City. So when it was targeted by vandals this month, people in the community were upset.

"Our city and tourism and people in the community have just worked really, really hard to keep it beautiful," said City Perk owner Jen Kopecky.

A mural was painted on a large rock at the end of the hiking trail a couple of years ago to cover up graffiti from some local teenagers. This month the rock was vandalized again.

"And I noticed the rock and I saw where it had been vandalized again and I paint a lot," said Kopecky. "So, I almost always have paint in my vehicle."

Kopecky, who is also an artist, painted over the symbols. She said being able to keep the positivity alive makes her feel good during the pandemic.

"It was cool because we have a huge amount of people in the community who gather together and constantly project positivity," she said.

According to Kopecky, the powerful thing about Prestonsburg is the fact that someone in the community is always willing to stand up to keep the beauty of the area intact. Especially now.

She said the entire encounter is just a reminder of the things she works to remind people through her work at the coffee shop and in the community.

That message of positivity is also why she created a Facebook group to encourage people to stay creative during the pandemic. In the group, local artists can show off their work- from music to paintings, every medium is fair game.

"It's very scary to think that during this pandemic that could be lost. So, I think it's very important for people to stay creative," she said.

She says helping to keep the hope alive is what being a part of the Prestonsburg community is all about.