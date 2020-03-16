Prestonsburg small businesses approach the unknown with a proactive plan

Small businesses in Prestonsburg are working to be proactive in the midst of social distancing efforts that are sweeping the nation as COVID-19 worries spread.

"So what we expect this week? It's unknown," said Heather Owens, owner of The Mountain Muse.

The businesses affiliated with Shop Prestonsburg are now offering curbside pick-up to allow customers to continue shopping from their own quarantined areas.

"Call in and say, 'Hey, this is what I want.' And you can pay for it and then we hand it to you out the back door. You don't even get out of your car," said Lou's Place for Pets owner Sheena Maynard.

The stores are using their Shop Prestonsburg Facebook page and respective store pages to showcase items for sale. They say it is about encouraging people to continue shopping local, even in the midst of the virus scare, by providing a more health-conscious shopping experience.

"We do a lot of Facebook Live videos and stuff. So you can still shop at home," said Daffodils co-owner Kindra Baker. "You can stay home, in the comfort of your own home, even if you're sick or not feeling well. Or even if you're just not wanting to get out with the public."

According to Owens, helping the community is what shopping local is all about.

"That's our whole point of being a small business downtown," Owens said. "Of course, you're not in this to make millions. You're in it for the community."

Some of the stores also offer shipping and delivery options. To find out more, visit the Shop Prestonsburg Facebook page .