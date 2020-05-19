Prestonsburg partnership provides BBQ for EMS

First responders in Floyd County are taking a break from the front line to stand in line for a meal.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare provided lunch for Prestonsburg's emergency response crews Tuesday, sending Pond Creek Que to offer the workers free barbecue.

According to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, the hospital's offering shows a partnership in the county that is always fueling the community.

Pond Creek Que Owner Bryan Ferrell said he is happy to be a part of that partnership and help provide meals to the men and women who risk it all.

"It's an opportunity for us to thank them personally for their lives they put in danger every day," he said. "Not only because of the pandemic that's going on, but just everyday occurrences."

Ferrell plans to visit more emergency response crews throughout the week for EMS Week.