Prestonsburg opens free WiFi hotspot

The City of Prestonsburg joined the list of cities that have worked with Gearheart Communications to provide free WiFi to those who need access.

A section of the Mountain Arts Center parking lot is now a hotspot for students and people who are working remotely without access to reliable Internet.

According to Mayor Les Stapleton, the spot allows for safe access while maintaining social distancing.

"We're pretty particular about it. We don't want people over here congregating. We don't want them over here watching Netflix or Hulu or whatever," Stapleton said. "It's just an opportunity to give people that extra oomph so they can get things done that they need to."

Other hotspots include:

Appalachian Wireless Arena - Pikeville

Jenkins City Pool - Jenkins

Every Hour Fitness - Coal Run

Martin Community Center - Martin

IGA - Pound, Va.