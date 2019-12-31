Prestonsburg officials invite community to ring in 2020

In Floyd County, the City of Prestonsburg has invited everyone to ring in the New Year together.

The festivities begin at 11:00 p.m. at the carnival in Archer Park.

A star will be raised and fireworks will be shot off at midnight.

Mayor Les Stapleton said it is important to involve the children in as many ways as possible.

"I'm talking about kids from high school and down, even college-aged kids. The more we can get them involved, the more they want to come back home, the stronger our base becomes," said Stapleton.

Officials told WYMT they will also give out a small present to the kids eight years old and younger.