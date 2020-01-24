Prestonsburg gas leak sparks city outreach

A gas leak in the Goble Roberts area left many people in the Prestonsburg community without heat.

Frontier Gas shut down its feed to the area Wednesday when a leak was found. Since then, many in the community have not had access to gas, which some rely on for heat.

The City of Prestonsburg has been in conversation with the company and believe the issue has been found. Now the company is working to fix and restore gas to the community.

But, as the company works to restore the gas, the city is also working to take care of its people. To battle the cold temperatures at night, the Floyd County Emergency and Rescue Squad is serving as a warming station.

City officials reached out to people in the area and offered rides for those who need them, in order to keep them warm as the temperatures drop. They hope to see everyone’s gas restored soon.