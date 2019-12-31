Prestonsburg firefighter dies after 46 years of service

In Floyd County, members of the Prestonsburg Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Longest active member, Johnny Shepherd served the community for more than 46 years.

He died Sunday.

Members of a fire department usually share an unbreakable bond.

"It creates a family atmosphere. It creates a brotherhood," said Prestonsburg Fire Department Chief Mike Brown.

Members are there for each other during the good, bad and scary times.

"That creates a bond that you can rely on one another. When you get to that point, you care for one another," explained Brown.

This is why the loss of one of their own, is always a punch to the gut.

"I was devastated and Johnny will just be truly missed," Brown recalled.

Brown told WYMT there will never be another Johnny Shepherd.

"Johnny Shepherd was just one of a kind. Johnny was the type, he never complained. He never had an issue with anything. He was always willing to do whatever you needed him to do," Brown pointed out.

It is no secret that Shepherd dedicated his life to helping others.

When he was not enjoying one of his favorite hobbies, fishing, Shepherd was a teacher, mentor and friend to many.

"If we went a week or something and didn't hear from him or see him then you know, we were on the phone trying to figure out where he's at and what was going on," said Brown.

Although Shepherd's boots will never be filled again, Brown said he finds relief in one thing.

"You're going to have that void in knowing that he's not going to walk back through that door," Brown said. "But I have no doubt in my mind that his presence will still be there."

Johnny Shepherd's visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and a memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. inside the Mountain Arts Center.