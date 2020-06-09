Prestonsburg July 4th fireworks celebration to go on as scheduled

The Fourth of July firework celebration will go on as scheduled in Prestonsburg, according to city officials.

Mayor Les Stapleton said, "It's going to be a show that you don't want to miss."

Some of the fireworks that will be featured have been customized for the city.

"In that 20 to 40 minutes the big shots, the little shots, you'll see colors, designs, and a couple of smiley faces," Stapleton said.

The show will begin at 9:30 p.m. July 4, weather permitting.