Prestonsburg Food City brewing up something new with Starbucks

Food City customers in Prestonsburg just received an extra boost. The store finished its remodel Monday with a grand opening of its Starbucks kiosk.

The store is the third in its district, joining Hazard and Pikeville, to enter into a partnership with Starbucks.

Store manager Adam Baldridge said the new venture is exciting for the store and its customers.

“We’re the third location in our district here in Kentucky to have the Starbucks. You know, Starbucks is a big brand. People love it," said Baldridge. "And we’re just excited about being able to team up with Starbucks and have it here at our location.”

The kiosk is open daily from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.