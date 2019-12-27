Prestonsburg Fire Department breathing easier with new grant

The Prestonsburg Fire Department was awarded grant funding to upgrade the department's safety and productivity.

A new exhaust system was installed in both of the Prestonsburg stations, allowing firefighters to connect the exhaust pipes on their trucks to a ventilation system that pipes the fumes outside of the workspace.

Mayor Les Stapleton said the new system will allow firefighters to save time by not having to move their trucks outdoors to work on them. He said that is only one way that it will benefit the crew.

"When you get in a controlled environment, especially when you've got these big diesel engines and stuff, it can get really smoky real quick. This is just going to make it better on our personnel all around," Stapleton said.

Members of the fire department say one in four firefighters end up dealing with some illness related to the fumes inhaled on the job. They hope this new system will battle those numbers.

"If we've got healthy personnel, they can take care of the citizens better," Stapleton said.