Presidents' Day Forecast: Increasing clouds, dry and mild

The forecast for this week has a couple of bumps in the road, but overall, I think you're going to like it.

Today and Tonight

We'll start your Presidents' Day Monday with some sunshine, but clouds will start to increase later in the day. Those clouds will carry us into the nighttime hours.

Thankfully, temperatures stay pretty mild again today. We got to 60 on Sunday and I think we get back there again today. Rain chances will pick up late tonight/early tomorrow morning, but they will be scattered. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Our next rainmaker moves in on Tuesday and models are split on it. Some of the shorter-range ones are showing scattered chances, but the big two are showing steady showers. Either way, it will not be around long enough to cause any big issues. It'll just be another day to keep the rain gear handy. Highs should top out in the upper 50s to around 60 before dropping into the mid to upper 30s overnight.

After a stray chance for a sprinkle or snowflake on Wednesday, skies clear out to a mix of sun and clouds. It will be colder, but we can handle that. Are you ready for this? Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday look DRY! Can you believe that? As of right now, we only have ONE soggy day this week. We will absolutely take that.

Highs Wednesday through Friday look to be in the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s. We'll start an upward trend for the weekend with highs back in the 50s.

Have a great week!

