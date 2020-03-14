President Trump declares March 15th a "National Day of Prayer"

President Trump announced in a series of tweets that Sunday would be declared a "National Day of prayer".

This comes as the United States finds itself in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak that has gripped much of the world.

Currently 49 states plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have confirmed more than 2,000 cases as of Saturday.

The U.S. introduced travel restrictions for people coming from China, Iran, and much of Europe in response to the outbreak. The European travel ban will include the United Kingdom and Ireland effective Monday at midnight.

In the tweet, the President encouraged people to "turn towards prayer as an act of faith."