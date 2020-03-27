President Trump responds to Ky. representative trying to delay vote on virus stimulus bill

Following the news that Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie wants to force an in-person roll call vote in Washington on the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, President Donald Trump took to Twitter calling for the lawmaker to be removed from the Republican party.

In the tweet, the president called Massie a "third rate grandstander" who "just wants the publicity."

Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

The president goes on to say any delay on the bill's passage by the house would be dangerous and costly.

...& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

The response comes after Massie posted on Twitter to suggest he would require a quorum of lawmakers — some 216 lawmakers — to be present and voting. Massie did not respond to a reporter's requests for comment.

