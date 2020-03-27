President Trump responds to Ky. representative trying to delay vote on virus stimulus bill

(WYMT/AP) - Following the news that Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie wants to force an in-person roll call vote in Washington on the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, President Donald Trump took to Twitter calling for the lawmaker to be removed from the Republican party.

In the tweet, the president called Massie a "third rate grandstander" who "just wants the publicity."


The president goes on to say any delay on the bill's passage by the house would be dangerous and costly.


The response comes after Massie posted on Twitter to suggest he would require a quorum of lawmakers — some 216 lawmakers — to be present and voting. Massie did not respond to a reporter's requests for comment.

