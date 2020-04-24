President Trump approves Disaster Declaration for Eastern Kentucky

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster exists in Kentucky Friday and ordered Federal assistance to help with the local recovery in Eastern Kentucky as a result of the severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from February 3 to February 29, 2020.

Federal funds will be available to Kentucky and local governments for emergency work in the counties of Bell, Boyd, Butler, Clay, Harlan, Henderson, Hickman, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Union, and Whitley.

The state and local governments could receive more funding later on if necessary.