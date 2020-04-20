Coach Calipari to have Former President Bill Clinton on 'Coffee with Cal'

Former President Bill Clinton is set to join Coach John Calipari on his live series called 'Coffee with Cal.'

Sister station WKYT says this will be the second episode of the series. Former President Bill Clinton has remained an avid sports fan.

After serving as the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton founded the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative.

The Clinton Global Initiative addresses different world problems such as global health.

Coach Calipari's series supports No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, Blessings in a Backpack, Feeding America and other child-focused COVID-19 relief initiatives administered by The Calipari Foundation.

Episodes stream live on the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience Facebook page: Facebook.com/JohnCalipariFantasyExperience.

The episode with President Clinton and Coach Cal aired on Monday, April 20.