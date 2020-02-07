'Presence of rodents': Health department shuts down Food City in Whitesburg

The Letcher County Health Department ordered Food City in Whitesburg to temporarily close its doors Friday.

According to a notice filed with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health Services, the health department was completing a regular inspection of the store when it found evidence of the 'presence of rodents.'

The Food City was ordered to suspend all operations immediately.

A sign on the front door reads, "Dear Food City customers, we are temporarily CLOSED and will reopen as soon as possible. Our apologies."

A second sign on the door reads, "Pharmacy is open. Associate will assist you!"

We have reached out to Food City for a statement but have not heard back yet.