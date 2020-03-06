Prescribed burns starting at Land Between the Lakes

National Forest Service wildfire officials will start conducting seasonal prescribed burns Friday at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

A statement from Land Between the Lakes says crews will burn dry fuels to reduce their availability and improve forest health and habitat diversity.

Fire crews and smoke may be visible to visitors through Sunday. Land Between the Lakes covers more than 170,000 acres in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

Officials said there could be more prescribed burning throughout March.

The burns reduce the amount of dry fuels in forested areas and recycle nutrients back into the soil.