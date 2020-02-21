Watch out for prescribed burns in Laurel, Whitley Counties this weekend

The Forest Service fire personnel used hand crews to start prescribed burns in the Marsh Branch area of Laurel County on Friday.

The Forest Service also conducted a prescribed burn around the area bordering the Spillway and Whitman Branch Shooting Range in Whitley County.

Hand crews plan to burn the Long Bottoms corridor in Whitley County on Saturday. A helicopter may be used for aerial ignitions, with hand crews on the ground, in the Cold Hill area of Laurel County on Sunday.

Prescribed fires are used to reduce fuel build-up, such as pine needles and leaf litter. It also helps to improve wildfire habitats and promotes new growth.

Signs are in place in those areas, alerting visitors to the prescribed burns.