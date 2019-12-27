Major Southern California highways reopen after heavy snow

Interstate 5 has reopened in Southern California's Tejon Pass after a 36-hour closure caused by a massive snowstorm.

A winter storm has brought a deluge and snow to Southern California. (Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Caltrans says the highway reopened Friday, allowing traffic escorted by California Highway Patrol units to flow between the Los Angeles area and the San Joaquin Valley.

It's the last of the major highway closures to be cleared since the storm hit the region Wednesday.

Snow and ice continue to cause problems on smaller routes as a cold air mass remains in place.

The National Weather Service says the storm has moved east into Arizona and there will be a few dry days before more precipitation.

Snow also shut down dozens of miles of Interstate 15 from Baker to Primm, Nevada.

A trucker found in a rig stopped on Tejon Pass was pronounced dead. It was not known if the death was weather-related.

Authorities say a woman passenger was killed Thursday when a car skated off a snowy road in San Diego County.

Officials also say a small tornado hopped across Ventura Harbor on Wednesday nigh. Damage was minor.

