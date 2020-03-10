Power up the Pantry: WYMT teams up with Kentucky Power for Eastern Kentucky food drive

WYMT and Kentucky Power are working together to help organizations feed the hungry by setting up several food drives in Appalachia next month.

The second Power Up the Pantry food drive will be on Friday, April 3. Last year, the event collected 7.5 tons of food and more than $17,000 in monetary donations.

People and businesses are asked to start saving non-perishable food, toiletries and money for drop off. You could organize a collection effort at your work, school or church and donate as a group. Or you can encourage your employer to make a charitable contribution. And of course you can donate individually.

Drives will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

- ARH Medical Mall off Black Gold Blvd. in Hazard

- Central Park at the end of Chuck Woolery Blvd. in Ashland

- Appalachian Wireless Arena on the Main Street side in Pikeville

- Big Sandy Community & Technical College, at the front of campus in Prestonsburg

Donations will benefit God’s Pantry Food Bank, which serves food pantries in Eastern Kentucky, and Facing Hunger, which serves food pantries in Northeastern Kentucky.

God’s Pantry Executive Director Michael Halligan says one in six Kentuckians struggles with hunger.