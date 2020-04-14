Power restoration continues as crews flock to Eastern Kentucky to help

Perry County was one of the hardest-hit counties in Sunday's wind storm.

At the height of the power outage, more than 15,000 in the county were without power.

“Beginning yesterday morning we had 98% of the customers in this county without power they have been doing assessments since then actually had a wonderful day yesterday getting it back to the hospitals and some major facilities back to the water plant and they’re bringing additional crews in and it looks like we are about a day ahead of where I thought we were going to be yesterday,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

Nearly 1,000 people are working on getting power lines back up and right of way clear.

"We'll continue to work we look at priorities. We prioritize our customers through our outage management system also staying in contact with judge-executive and city and community leaders so that we can continue that interaction and find out where the pockets are that they have those the pockets are that they have infrastructure issues like water, sewer, hospitals, nursing homes," said Bob Shurtleff an external affairs manager with Kentucky Power.

As crews from the midwest come to Eastern Kentucky, power crews are working to maintain social distancing.

After assessing the damage officials are hoping the restoration process can start back as soon as Wednesday.

"We should start seeing the ETR's or FETR's field estimated time restoration coming on to the orders today and tonight. So they will see them for their specific, and I encourage people to download the app to get downloads and texts from those so that they can know when it's going to turn on because of our people in the field upload that and it will text those customers, all you have to do is go and create a free account," said Shurtleff.

Kentucky Power crews say you can watch them work but they ask that you keep social distancing standards in place and let them do their job.