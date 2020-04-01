Powell County officials trying to limit "out-of-towners"

Despite calls from state and local officials encouraging people to stay inside, individuals living near Red River Gorge tell sister-station WKYT that they have seen a surge in out-of-town visitors in the past few weeks.

The crowds have been large enough that the Judge-Executive in Powell County, James Anderson, has issued an order to discourage people from visiting the area.

The order states that it is trying to protect Powell County natives and ensure they do not attract unnecessary additional traffic into the Commonwealth and the County.

It also closes trails and trailheads on state property and in state parks, which impacts Natural Bridge State Park,and closes state parking lots (excluding Hemlock Lodge) while also encouraging business owners to keep people from congregating in large groups.

One of the owners of a cabin rental company in neighboring Wolfe County wanted to remind people that, like hotels, private cabins and vacation homes remain up for rent.

He said a week isolated in the woods during the COVID pandemic is very appealing to some, but Anderson is worried about the stops those guests are making on their way to those areas.

“Other than where they are stopping, hopefully, if they are getting a cabin and staying there at this point that hadn’t been something we’ve identified,” says Anderson. “Same thing with their campgrounds. so long as they come and stay there and don’t migrate out, it’s not as big a risk as what we are saying and some of the other issues we were having at the trailheads and such."

Anderson says another benefit to reducing crowds is limiting the strain and possible exposure to rescue crews. He says the fewer people on the trails, the lower chance of a rescuer getting exposed to COVID-19, or of them having to use up personal protective equipment.