Powell County High School principal gets rewarded for saving student

One hero was given an unexpected award at a Powell County basketball game Tuesday night.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Sister station WKYT reports that last November, Principal Doug Brewer saved a kid's life.

Brewer was on lunchroom duty one day in November when he noticed a student chocking.

"I got behind him and stood him up performed the Heimlich maneuver," said Brewer.

Even first responders were impressed with how quickly Brewer responded to the incident.

Principal Brewer was awarded a plaque to thank him for his heroism.