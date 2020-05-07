Potentially historic weather pattern on way for the next few days

This might be one of the most interesting forecast discussions I have ever written, so buckle up.

Today and Tonight

It will be a chilly start to Thursday with most locations starting out in the mid-30s. For those of you traveling early, you'll need extra time to get around thanks to frost AND some fog. There is a Frost Advisory for the entire region until 9 a.m.

Thankfully, we all see sunshine for much of the day before a few more clouds start to drift in later this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid-60s.

Tonight, we go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and rain chances pick up late as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Now, here is where things get a little crazy. Standby for full weather geek mode.

The cold front will move through the region on Friday, making for a pretty soggy day. Right now, our forecast high is 55. Models are showing that might be optimistic. Even if we get to 55 or just a little warmer, the record minimum high at NWS Jackson is 57 set back in 1992, so it could end up being the coldest daytime high on record for May 8th.

If that wasn't enough, as the front continues to pass through the region, if there is enough moisture left over, some of our higher elevations could see some snowflakes fly. Yes, you read that right. That would be one of the latest chance for snow on record for the mountains. I'm still trying to figure out what that record is, so I'll get back to you on that. As the clouds start to clear behind the cold front, skies will clear and temps will drop like a rock, taking most of us into the upper 20s and frost is likely for most. Our forecast right now for Saturday morning is 27. The record low is 35, set back in 1983.

The good news, weather-wise, for Saturday is that we'll see sunshine. It will still be chilly for May standards. Our current forecast high is 55. That would tie the record for minimum high temperature which was set back in 1984. More frost is likely Saturday night as lows drop into the mid-30s, which would likely break another record.

Sunday starts out sunny, but will add more clouds into the mix later in the day with some rain chances possible late. Highs will be in the mid-60s before dropping into the mid to upper 30s that night, which, you guessed it, could break another record low Monday morning.

Thankfully, the sunshine returns to start the new week and looks to hang around for much of it, which is much needed, but we could break one more low Tuesday morning as lows drop into the mid-30s. There is no doubt now. This is Blackberry Winter.

Highs will go from the mid-50s on Monday to potentially near 80 or above by the end of the week.

If you're still reading, thank you for coming to my TED talk. The first couple of weeks of May have been a wild ride weather-wise!

