Potential record highs possible the next few days

You may have to break out the shorts for the next couple of days as highs continue to trend upward!

Today and Tonight

We'll start off the day in the 30s in most locations. Some folks got into the upper 20s overnight, but temperatures will start to climb by the time you wake up. We'll see sunny skies for the first part of your Thursday before clouds gradually start to increase later today and tonight. Daytime highs today will be near 60. 62 is the record at NWS Jackson.

Tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and lows that drop into the upper 40s early in the overnight hours. Just like Thursday morning, they will start to climb again by the time you head out on Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday

The weekend system is an interesting one. Cloudy skies will be around for Friday and Saturday. Rain chances are also likely, but I think they stay more in the scattered form on Friday. Our best chances both days will come late.

It will be breezy both days, with winds potentially gusting up to 50 mph on Saturday night as the cold front moves through. Thunderstorms are also possible at times on Saturday evening. Models are split on how much rain we could get with this system, but the highest totals in our area are still nothing to be too concerned about.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid-60s and, if nothing changes, record-breaking on Saturday, topping out in the low to mid-70s before dropping into the upper 40s behind the front Saturday night.

Extended Forecast

The good news is that we look to dry out by Sunday. Temperatures will be somewhat cooler, but still nowhere close to average. Clouds will be around for the first part of Sunday, but I think we'll see some sunshine late. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

As we head back to work and school on Monday, conditions stay dry and mild. Some rain chances will return Tuesday and hang around for much of the week.

