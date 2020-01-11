Possible tornado touchdown in Claiborne County, Tennessee

Officials in Claiborne County believe a tornado touched down there Saturday evening.

The damage was reported in the Cedar Fork area of the county, which is in the northeastern part of the county, near the Lee County, Virginia line.

The Claiborne County Mayor posted on Facebook that first responders are responding to the scene.

Officials from the National Weather Service office in Morristown will have to make the final determination on if the event was actually a tornado and its strength.